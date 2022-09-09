The Latest On Where MJF Was During Backstage AEW All Out Melee

More details continue to trickle out concerning the backstage fight that allegedly took place following AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that in addition to Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, none other than the just-returned Maxwell Jacob Friedman was present during the scuffle.

The company has hired an independent firm to conduct its own investigation of the events in hopes of finding the truth of the matter. The fight allegedly involved CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, and Christopher Daniels. It's been said that some of the aforementioned employees were trying to break up the brawl, but it is still unclear what role each individual played. Rumors have been circulating for days about what occurred, but as of now it's impossible to say what the true version of events is.

According to Meltzer, the recently-hired independent firm is conducting video interviews with everyone who was present. The hope is to speak to "neutral parties" who witnessed the whole encounter, including MJF and Parekh, in order to get to the bottom of things. In the meantime, everyone involved in the fight has been suspended, likely pending the results of the investigation. Meltzer states that legal action is still being considered, though it's unknown by whom and in what form.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Punk, Omega, and the Jacksons all won championships at All Out. Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" began with Tony Khan addressing the audience via video feed, informing them that he has stripped all involved parties of their championships, but without elaborating on what occurred backstage or even mentioning the names of the parties involved.