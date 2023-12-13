Tony Khan Calls ROH 'Third Party' In AEW's Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery

On the March 2, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite," AEW CEO Tony Khan officially announced that he acquired Ring of Honor, though the deal didn't close until two months later on May 4. Now over a year later, Khan while speaking during a media call ahead of Friday's ROH pay-per-view, Final Battle, revealed a little more about where the promotion stands with Warner Bros. Discovery.

"We've had really good talks with Warner Brothers Discovery. We had a great visit with them today and we've got a really exciting relationship that has grown a lot over the years, and it has expanded for AEW," said Khan. "Ring of Honor is still really a third party in the relationship and is a company that's putting on really exciting wrestling, and it's, I think, peripheral to the conversation right now, but it offers a lot of value to AEW and to media companies."

Also, during the media call, Khan spoke about how it's important to him and his family that the ROH media rights and "massive library," are accessible to them as they pursue a new media rights deal for AEW next year. At the moment, fans can watch the weekly series at HonorClub for $9.99 a month. Subscribers also get access to the pay-per-views.

"It's very complimentary for myself and my family and our business interests that ROH media rights and the massive library and IP are there and accessible to us as we pursue new media rights for AEW in 2024, and we also have the additional value of the ROH library with the AEW library that has continued to grow," said Khan.

Final Battle will see Athena defending the ROH Women's Title against her former minion Billie Starkz, as well as a Jay Briscoe Memorial Fight Without Honor match.