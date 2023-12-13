Why Kevin Von Erich's Son Marshall Says It's Difficult To Be A Von Erich These Days

With A24's "The Iron Claw" renewing interest in the infamous Von Erich family, the current generation of the Von Erich dynasty wants to make it clear that they are still keeping their family's name alive. Ross and Marshall Von Erich spoke with "Busted Open Radio" about the difficulties of living up to such a legendary family name.

"Obviously [it's hard to be a Von Erich], you have people thinking that you're trying to be better than your family but we're just playing the hand we're dealt," Marshall said of the immense shadow the Von Erich legacy has cast over them. "We're just trying to make my father proud and my family proud."

While the two wrestlers had their father Kevin to help get their foot in the door, the wrestling business was not easy on the third-generation stars.

"Wrestling has kicked our ass and it'll humble you real quick," Ross said. "People see the high points of our career but they don't see scrubbing piss off the dojo in Japan." According to Ross, the brothers have questioned their commitment to wrestling many times because of the hardship but persevered.

The Von Erich Brothers are currently free agents, as their contract with MLW expired in May of this year. The two had been MLW Tag Team Champions for 438 days between 2019 and 2021. The duo is set to appear on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday alongside their father Kevin, as AEW is taking place in the family's hometown of Dallas, TX. This will mark the Von Erich family's first appearance in AEW.