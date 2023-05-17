Marshall And Ross Von Erich MLW Contracts Expire, Are Now Free Agents

For four years now, third-generation wrestlers Marshall and Ross Von Erich have been a cornerstone tag team for MLW, winning the MLW World Tag Team Titles in November 2019 and holding them for a record 438 days. But after not working any shows in 2023 to date, it appears that the Von Erich's are ready to build on their family's already immense, and tragic, legacy elsewhere.

PWInsider is reporting that Marshall and Ross' deals with MLW have expired, making the brothers free agents a month earlier than expected, after it was initially thought that their deals ran through June. Neither Marshall nor Ross has commented on their free agent status at this time.