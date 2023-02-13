Big Update On Status Of Upcoming Von Erich Film

For a time, it seemed a day couldn't go by without an update regarding "The Iron Claw," the upcoming biopic on the legendary, and tragic, Von Erich wrestling family. Since the start of 2023 however, updates regarding the film have become scarcer, until today, with the reveal that it may soon be coming to a theater near you.

PWInsider Elite reports that production of "The Iron Claw" has officially wrapped up in New Orleans in the past seven to 10 days, a little later than NWA star Luke Hawx previously suggested. The film will now go into the post-production process. While no official release date was given, "The Iron Claw" looks to be on track to hit theaters in late 2023 or possibly early 2024. Directed by Sean Durkin, "The Iron Claw" has garnered lots of attention for its all-star cast, with recent "Firestarter" remake lead Zac Efron starring as the surviving Von Erich brother, Kevin Von Erich. Other cast members include Lily James as Pam Adkisson, Kevin's wife, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, and Maureen Tierney and Holt McCallany as Doris and Fitz Von Erich respectively.

In addition to the major roles, legendary wrestlers Ric Flair, Harley Race, and Michael Hayes will be portrayed in the film as well, while Chavo Guerrero served as a consultant and appears in a yet to be disclosed role. The most notable wrestling personality set to star in the film is reigning AEW World Champion MJF. The "Salt of the Earth" was cast late in 2022, and recently confirmed he will be playing Lance Von Erich, the kayfabe cousin of the Von Erich brothers.