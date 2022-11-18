Insight Into How Zac Efron Is Taking To Pro Wrestling For 'The Iron Claw'

Actor Zac Efron has been channeling his inner wrestler for "The Iron Claw." In the biopic of the Von Erich family, Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, and he arrived on set impressing others with his physique to truly embody the role.

As Wrestling Inc. reported back in October, Chavo Guerrero is the wrestling coordinator for the film and is also slated for a yet-to-be-revealed role, and while speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Guerrero had nothing but praise for Efron's commitment to the part.

"Zac is awesome," Guerrero said. "He's a machine. You can tell. You look at his body, the guy doesn't stop. He's a machine. He's going to really surprise a lot of people. I can't talk too much about it, but he's going to surprise a lot of people. He's a guy that brings it every single time."

Guerrero also shared his thoughts on whether or not Efron could get interested in having an actual match for a promotion such as WWE or AEW one day. "You know what? I don't know," Guerrero admitted. "He'd have to answer that one, to be honest. Acting and pro wrestling, it's a little ... It's the same and different in a lot of ways ... Any project I do, you're not just training somebody ... I'm not training somebody to work at WrestleMania. I'm training them to look like they are working WrestleMania in the scene."

Guerrero went on to say that there are some who are able to hit their stride in training so much so that they feel confident about having an actual wrestling match. He also said there's something to performers trying ventures they haven't dived into yet.