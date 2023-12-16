Billy Gunn Explains Why He Loved WWE Tag Team Billy & Chuck

He's been a cowboy, an outlaw, and a degenerate; an ass man, "The One," and in present times, a father figure/scissor enthusiast. But Billy Gunn's time as one half of the early 2000s WWE tag team Billy and Chuck, overlooked as it often may be, goes down as one of the best accomplishments of his Hall of Fame career, according to Gunn himself.

Appearing on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" along with his wife, Paula Sopp, the couple was asked about how far wrestling has come in terms of representation. Gunn harkened back to his time tagging with Chuck Palumbo in a gimmick that depicted the team as a same-sex couple.

"I get asked about the Billy and Chuck thing," Gunn said. "I loved doing it. [It was] probably one of the hardest and best things that I've done, including The Outlaws stuff, The Acclaimed, [etc] because one, it was satisfying, and two, it was kind of to see if I was capable of pulling off a character."

Gunn and Palumbo enjoyed in-ring success during the run, capturing WWE Tag Team gold twice as well as being named PWI Tag Team of the Year in 2002. The gimmick culminated in a wedding between the two, during which they revealed that it was all a publicity stunt gone bad, drawing criticism from GLAAD at the time. As for the current landscape in professional wrestling, Gunn referenced one of his Acclaimed proteges, Anthony Bowens (who tried to reunite Billy and Chuck in AEW), as a shining example of representation today.

"I love everybody, actually. I don't discriminate," said Gunn. "I work with Anthony, who has come out. He's amazing. He's not any different because of [his sexual orientation]. He's an amazing kid and an amazing person."

