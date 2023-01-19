Anthony Bowens Tried To Reunite Former WWE Tag Team In AEW

On the November 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens hosted a special birthday bash for "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Although the segment ended with the trio being attacked by The Firm's Big Bill and The Gunn Club, Bowens revealed in a recent interview that things could have played out differently had one of Gunn's former tag team partners been available at the last minute.

"What you saw, people enjoyed, but [it] was about maybe thirty or forty percent of what I had originally planned," Bowens said on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "He [Chuck Palumbo] was going to be my birthday gift to Billy. I thought the irony of me reuniting Billy and Chuck would be perfect for this birthday bash." Instead, the birthday celebration began with the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions gifting Gunn with scissoring foam hands. From there, The Acclaimed went out to the fans to find his next present, which turned out to be a pair of giant cardboard scissors. Gunn was next handed a trophy for being the world's greatest dad, before being presented with a framed adoption certificate to officially become The Acclaimed's "Daddy Ass."

Regarding Chuck Palumbo, who last wrestled in 2012, he and Gunn had a famous run as Billy and Chuck on "WWE SmackDown" between 2001 and 2002. After growing close to each other, Palumbo proposed to Gunn, with a commitment ceremony taking place on the blue-brand. However, their affection for one another turned out to be a publicity stunt, drawing the ire of the LGBTQ+ community in real life.

