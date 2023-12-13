Bully Ray Weighs In On Seth Rollins Vs. CM Punk Promo Battle On WWE Raw

On this week's "WWE Raw," Seth Rollins and CM Punk battled it out on the mic. In the intense promo, Rollins told Punk that he hated him, while Punk said that he was going to be in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and teased that he wanted to win Rollins' title.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the fiery promo between the two on the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," stating that Rollins won the first battle and explained why.

"Punk blinked four times," said Ray. "Now, I can hear people go, 'Well what does that matter that he blinked four times?' What's the old saying about blinking —- whoever blinks first loses. Seth was wide-eyed the whole time. Did not blink. Basically what Seth's eyes told me was, 'You mother****, I am going to look through you. Because I can't punch you in the face right now, I'm going to look through you. I'm going to steal your soul.

"You're going to have to look me dead in the eye and know, when the time eventually comes when you get in the ring with me, I'm going to out-wrestle you.' Remember, Dave [co-host David LaGreca], what I said on the text, 'Remember that out-wrestle line.' This is what Seth is gonna try to do to CM Punk — he's gonna try to beat him up, blow him up, stretch him, and expose him."

Ray was quick to note several times that none of it was personal and he's not playing favorites, but felt that overall the first promo battle between Rollins and Punk was "51 to 49" in Rollins' favor.

