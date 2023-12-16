Arn Anderson Believes This WWE HOFer Is The 'Best Big Man Of All Time'

Arn Anderson has revealed that the late Vader was probably one of the best big men in pro wrestling history.

In the past, Anderson has been honest about Vader's penchant for being stiff in the ring, stating that even under the best of circumstances, a match against Vader was akin to being in a bar room brawl. But on the most recent episode of "ARN," Anderson acknowledged Vader's supreme talent when a fan asked whether he considered Vader to be the greatest big man wrestler of all time.

"Let's talk 400 [pounds] and over? Probably, yes," Anderson said. "He was athletic as hell. I mean, he played pro football ... Guys that size just didn't do that."

While they crossed paths a handful of times, Anderson and Vader have some interesting connections. Arguably Vader's most famous match in WCW occurred because of Anderson, after a real-life fight with Sid Vicious led to Vicious getting fired and replaced by Ric Flair at Starrcade 1993. As Flair's then-best friend, Anderson got a front-row look as the two went at it, with "The Nature Boy" ultimately beating Vader to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Aside from his impressive athleticism, which allowed him to execute a moonsault, Vader has a resume that places him among the top big men in wrestling history. In addition to his well-known runs in WCW and WWE, he also worked for New Japan, All Japan, and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, and the now-defunct Universal Wrestling Association in Mexico. Vader is also the only star to ever win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, All Japan's Triple Crown Championship, and Mexico's UWA World Heavyweight Championship.

