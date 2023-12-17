Ace Steel Shares What He's Been Up To Following AEW Release

Ace Steel may have been the talk of the wrestling world following AEW's "brawl out" and his subsequent release, but he has wasted little time getting back into the mix. Steel, who worked for AEW as a producer, has taken up a similar role with Impact Wrestling (soon to be TNA Wrestling).

"Earlier this year they had reached out, and I was stuck with other things, other obligations going on," Steel told "Wrestling With Rip Rodgers." "It came about this year and I was super excited and has a great crew. When you go to places and not walk on eggshells and everyone wants you there, that's a beautiful thing."

While Steel enjoys that aspect of the business, he has also got a lot of experience coaching and training. He previously worked for WWE as part of the Performance Center, and that is something he is going to be getting back into. Alongside running his seminars, Steel revealed he has recently acquired a ring and is currently looking for a building to house it in.

"I'll be the 51st school in frecking Florida, and I don't care," he said. "There's something I've got to give ... I haven't broke someone from ground up in, in a long, long time because I mainly worked with people that were already advanced at the PC, but I look forward to doing that. So, in the near future, you're going to be hearing about me in the next year having something going on here in Florida."

