WWE Hall Of Famers Explain Why Baron Corbin Is 'Underappreciated'

Baron Corbin has portrayed numerous characters throughout his current tenure with WWE. From the Lone Wolf to Happy Corbin, it's fair to say the former WWE United States Champion — who unsuccessfully challenged Ilja Dragunov for the "WWE NXT" Championship at Deadline this past weekend – has made the best out of every gimmick he's been handed.

While appearing on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke highly about Corbin's work.

"Corbin is underappreciated," Ray said. "I see entirely too many people out there take shots at Corbin for no good reason. Corbin is excellent at what he does. And let's just take a look at the situation. Corbin is a former NFL football player who came into the WWE, came up through 'NXT,' brought onto the main roster, has had tastes of main event level success on the main roster. A guy who hit his finisher on Becky Lynch. A guy who has wrestled main event level guys — last guy to beat Roman Reigns, and then they put him back down in 'NXT.' And never have I seen Baron Corbin dog it or phone it in, or be like, 'Well what the hell am I doing here?' No matter what variation we get of Baron Corbin, he gives 100 percent."

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry echoed Ray's sentiments and named Corbin one of the best workers in the world today. Ray then mentioned the importance of Corbin's current role in getting talent who may main event WrestleMania someday ready for the future on "NXT." Since returning to WWE's third brand over the summer and resetting his gimmick, Corbin has worked with several up-and-coming wrestlers, including Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.