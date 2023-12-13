Marshall Von Erich Excited For The Iron Claw Despite 'Nerve-Wracking' Premiere

The upcoming release of "The Iron Claw" — a biopic of the tragic Von Erich Family — is set to hit theaters in the United States on December 22. While speaking with "Busted Open Radio," Marshall Von Erich, son of Kevin, shared that he and his brother Ross are excited about what the future holds for them in pro wrestling once the movie drops next Friday. He also opened up about his experience attending the film's premiere earlier this week.

"It was nerve-wracking going into the premiere as a family," Marshall Von Erich said. "We all went over there — my sisters had a harder time, and my mom — there were just so many question marks. And my dad was like, 'If anything, they'll Google the real story, and I'll talk to them.' But we ended up watching it, and it's based on a true story, so there's a few chronological inconsistencies. But there was one part in the movie that my dad told us in confidence," he added. "I don't think he ever told anybody in an interview or anything — of a dream he had after my uncle Kerry passed that was so heavy that we almost had to leave the movie theater. My dad was like — he couldn't believe that it was in there."

The red carpet premiere of "The Iron Claw" occurred Monday night in Los Angeles. A number of wrestlers attended, including John Cena, Liv Morgan, Baron Corbin, AEW's CJ Perry, and reigning AEW World Champion MJF, who is credited as an executive producer on the film and does make an appearance in it.

