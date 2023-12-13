Bully Ray On How AEW's Tony Khan Should Handle Locker Room Issues

AEW co-owner and CEO Tony Khan is becoming an increasingly controversial figure in the world of pro wrestling. After starting up the promotion in 2019 and finding a surprising amount of success, Khan has been under a microscope regarding instances of locker room discontent over the last several years, as well as middling opinions on the company's creative direction. Speaking on a recent "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray offered up his thoughts on Khan's leadership.

"Tony Khan never sat under a learning tree like all of the other great promoters of the past," Bully said. "In my opinion, Tony Khan is not a booker. He's a matchmaker. There's a huge difference."

Bully explained that Khan has essentially been learning on the job, which accounts for some of the mistakes made over the last two years. The radio host expressed his hope that Khan is aware enough to see the consequences of those mistakes, such as CM Punk finding renewed success in WWE, and will change the way he operates moving forward with that knowledge. One of the lessons Bully hopes that Khan learns is how to get people who don't like each other to come together and do business.

After citing examples of reported disagreements in AEW, including The Elite and CM Punk as well as Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, Bully said Khan simply needs to get the aggravated parties in a room together and tell them to put their personal issues aside.