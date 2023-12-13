AEW's Tony Khan Explains Being 'Cautious' About Talks With Parties Interested In ROH

Since Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor in early 2022, the promotion has been a subsidiary of AEW. ROH tapings currently take place before and after "AEW Collision," and the promotion has its own streaming service to air episodes and PPVs. ROH Final Battle is set to take place later this week, and during Khan's media call ahead of the event, the promoter addressed possibly packaging ROH with AEW in future distribution deals.

"It is a value for us, that we have this big [Ring of Honor] library and additional media rights in addition to the five hours of weekly [AEW] television," Khan said. "Definitely, I think that is a value add for both AEW and Ring of Honor to be aligned for media rights that are coming up for AEW in 2024."

Along those same lines, Khan spoke about past discussions he's had with media companies regarding ROH. While it sounds as though there have been talks, no deal came to fruition and ROH's weekly show remained exclusive to streaming.

"[I] definitely have been cautious about going too far with some of the interest we've had in the product with some of the people that have visited us since I bought ROH," Khan continued. "Because I really value the relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery. It's been great for us and I think it's a big opportunity for AEW coming up in 2024, and ROH can be a big part of that."

Though Khan confirmed that ROH remains a "third party" to AEW's deal with WBD, the promoter has seemingly decided to hold off on separating the media deals of the two companies. Instead, it looks as though Khan is hoping to package AEW and ROH together in the company's next TV rights deal.