AEW's Tony Khan Responds To Question About ROH Still Not Being Developmental

It's now been nearly two years since Tony Khan first purchased ROH, and there are still plenty of questions regarding the promotion and where it stands compared to Khan's other promotion, AEW. Those questions have ramped up with ROH Final Battle set to take place this Friday, with many wondering if ROH is truly its own thing or a developmental wing for AEW programming.

The topic was broached on Tuesday when Khan held a media scrum for Final Battle. The AEW/ROH owner appeared to firmly reject ROH being a developmental brand, believing ROH has shown can stand on its own since he bought it. He also noted that ROH allowed him to highlight talent and stories that he'd otherwise be unable to spotlight in AEW

"It's a sustainable company that we've been able to build that has great shows that puts a lot of great matches into the wrestling ecosystem that I was very excited to revive," Khan said. "Because it has a great history, and it had a lot of value that it could add, to my own portfolio personally, but also to the world. And I think what we're seeing here with this event, and you look at some of the matches ... with the five hours of AEW TV ... I don't know if it would've been possible to develop those stories. And certainly, for some of the young wrestlers, I think it's been excellent, but we have a great veteran crew, and it's really about great wrestling and a prestige product."