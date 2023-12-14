Tony Khan Announces AEW Continental Classic Partnership With Jazwares, Toys For Tots

AEW doing cross-promotional events for charity is a longstanding tradition, ever since the first AEW Fight For The Fallen, and now Tony Khan has announced a new partnership, to coincide with the end of the Continental Classic tournament.

Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the last week of round robin competition of the Continental Classic, set to take place next week, will be called the Tournament For Tots in partnership with the Toys For Tots charity, as well as Jazzwares. Khan stated that more than $1 million worth of toys would be donated.

Next week partnering with @Jazwares + @ToysForTots_USA, the last week of #AEWContinentalClassic league bouts will be known as @AEW's Tournament For Tots, with over $1 million of toys going to kids this holiday season!

See you very soon for #AEWDynamite, coming up on TBS

TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 13, 2023

Next week will be the final chance for wrestlers to earn points in block competition, before the point leaders in the Blue and Gold Leagues will face off against each other on the December 27 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The block winners will then face off at AEW Worlds End on December 30, with the winner being crowned ROH World Champion, NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, and AEW Continental Champion, which is being described as a modern American Triple Crown Championship. The new title is in the same spirit as AJPW's Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship, which is comprised of the NWA International Heavyweight Championship, NWA United National Championship, and PWF World Heavyweight Championship.

As it stands, Eddie Kingston is still ROH World Champion and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, but has made it clear that he will defend the title as far as he advances in the tournament. Jon Moxley currently leads the Gold League, while Andrade El Idolo is currently at the top of the Blue League.