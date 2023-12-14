WWE's Booker T Discusses Being Caught Off Guard By Certain NXT Deadline Results

"WWE NXT's" Deadline is in the history books and commentator Booker T had high praise for those who competed that night, claiming that the show was top-notch. The two Iron Survivor matches were the big talking points coming out of the show, and the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer agreed with the consensus.

"The women, of course, with Davenport, it was kind of ... the match was great, the finish kind of caught me off guard a little bit because it was almost like she was escaping, but she's a heel," he said on the "Hall Of Fame."

The women's match was won by Blair Davenport, who spent the last chunk of the match away from the ring after being chased by Nikkita Lyons. Meanwhile, the men's match came down to the wire as Trick Williams picked up a surprise victory despite not having any points on the board when the final minute of the match began.

"The way the clock was set, the way he was down the whole time and not having any points on the board, and then, boom, boom, boom, and then boom to win the whole thing," Booker T said. "It was awesome, I was like, 'wow' ... The guys worked their asses off."

Apart from the Iron Survivor matches, Booker T was left surprised when Dragon Lee defeated Dominik Mysterio to become the new North American Champion, which was an unexpected outcome for him.

"I'm really, really high on Dom. I thought we could run with Dom for another six months, that's just the way I felt about it," he said. "That's how much he brought to NXT."

The "NXT" commentator was also impressed by the match "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin put on at the event.

