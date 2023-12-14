Tony Khan Discusses AEW Star Ethan Page's Time Spent In ROH

"All Ego" Ethan Page has a drive for wrestling that is unmatched, which is why the former Impact Tag Team Champion recently staked his claim on Ring of Honor. Understanding that he wouldn't be able to be on every episode of "AEW Dynamite," Page was reportedly the one who approached Tony Khan about joining ROH.

"He said, 'Please put me in ROH anytime, I wanna do it,'" Khan said during a recent media call. "And he's had some great matches and become a staple of the program and then his involvement with Tony Nese. I think has been great for the both of them and shows the value they add to any wrestling program."

Nese and Page are set to face each other at ROH Final Battle in an "I Quit" Match, the build to which Khan believes has been a standout storyline on the ROH programming.

"I think it's been two great wrestlers getting an opportunity to showcase themselves," Khan gushed. He also noted that Page has not been shy about pulling double duty, as he recently took part in a contract signing with Nese on ROH and then wrestled former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on "AEW Collision." "He did very well in the match," the AEW President said, also mentioning that he was happy with both the quality of the match and the rating it received from Nielsen viewers.

Page has been outspoken about his request to work in Ring of Honor, saying that he likes to stay active, as he felt he'd begun to grow stagnant before working on the Thursday night web show.