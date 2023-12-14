WWE NXT Ratings Report 12/12/2023

This week's Deadline fallout episode of "WWE NXT" was watched by 678,000 viewers, according to the latest data released by Wrestlenomics. It was the program's largest television audience since November 14. Additionally, the show drew a 0.18 in the all-important P18-49 demographic. In comparison to last week's episode, overall viewership was up 8%, while the 18-49 demo figure was down 5%. Notably, Tuesday night's "NXT" was up against the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks, which averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.52 in the 18-49 demo.

Delving further into the data, this week's overall viewership was 4% higher than the preceding four weeks, while the average overall viewing figures for this month were up 5% compared to December 2022. Meanwhile, this week's episode was down 6% from the previous four weeks in the P18-49, while the average 18-49 demo figure for December has seen an increase of 32% compared to 12 months ago.

This past week's episode of "NXT" concluded with Carmelo Hayes inadvertently striking this year's men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Trick Williams with Ilja Dragunov's "NXT" Championship. Hayes has recently been accused of being behind the backstage assault on Williams several weeks ago. Elsewhere, Cora Jade returned to the Tuesday night show after attacking current "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at Deadline, the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament got underway, Dragon Lee retained the "NXT" North American Championship against Tyler Bate, and Dijak lost his match against Eddy Thorpe via disqualification after assaulting his rival with a broken turnbuckle.