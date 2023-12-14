WWE Alum Chavo Guerrero Discuss Working On The Iron Claw Movie, Initial Concerns

The Von Erich biopic "The Iron Claw" is just over a week away from debuting in theaters, and early reviews are praising the drama for acting, direction, and more. One person inside the industry who worked on the production behind the scenes is Chavo Guerrero. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Guerrero described the process of joining the project.

"When I got approached by Sean Durkin, the director, to help him make this movie, I didn't know who the production company was," Guerrero said. "I was kind of like, 'Alright, let's make this movie. It sounds like it's a legit thing.' You know, there's a lot of not legit things in Hollywood — people contacting you all the time."

Guerrero said his son, who studies film in college, informed him that it was a big deal to work on an A24 movie. This helped convince Guerrero that he had made the right decision early on in the process.

"I've said that a lot of times — 'Ah, just to be part of it is cool,'" Guerrero continued. "But to have ... the director [be] like, 'Hey, can you help me make this movie?' I'm like, 'That's pretty huge.'"

As wrestling coordinator for the film, Guerrero helped train the actors for their in-ring work, including stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. Before "The Iron Claw," Guerrero did the same thing for TV shows "Young Rock" and "GLOW." Guerrero did have one worry about the movie, but it seems to have been unsubstantiated.

"I was concerned, at first, thinking, 'Okay, are we gonna get a lot of eyeballs on this?'" Guerrero continued. "But to see the buzz that an actual production studio, like a legit one, put behind their movie, and ... they made us their Christmas release, that's pretty big."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.