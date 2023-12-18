Chavo Guerrero Recalls Lesson He Learned From WWE's Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's impact on the pro wrestling industry gained him the respect of many who worked under him. According to Chavo Guerrero during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he learned a lot about business and taking risks from the longtime Chairman of WWE. Guerrero claims he once had a conversation with McMahon, where the latter admitted he's failed more than he's succeeded during his career. "The main thing is this: and this is coming from Vince's mouth too: 'Chavo, I have failed a lot more than I have succeeded, but when I succeeded, I succeeded very big.' And that made me think, he was not afraid to crash and burn."

Additionally, Guerrero also claimed that McMahon mortgaged his assets to secure the financing behind the first-ever WrestleMania. "He financed WrestleMania by mortgaging his house and mortgaging everything. He told me, if WrestleMania was not a hit, he was done. And, of course, look what it turned into." Lastly, Guerrero noted that what he ended up learning from McMahon was to not be afraid to fail, and that you never truly lose, you learn.

McMahon has not been seen on WWE television since 2022, but according to reports, he recently made an appearance during the company's annual holiday party. Considering that his role in the creative decisions in WWE has been diminished, it seems that McMahon still has a lot of love for the promotion he built, despite no longer reigning atop it following WWE's merger with UFC.