Mick Foley Calls This WWE Star 'One Of The Great Characters Of This Generation'

Praise for The Judgment Day has been pretty consistent since its inception, especially after the group navigated past a couple of early creative roadblocks. Singling out one member in particular, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley heaped tremendous accolades on his favorite, hoisting this individual into the upper echelon of the entire modern generation of superstars. Appearing on "WWE's The Bump," Foley gave Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley about as big a compliment as one can give, recalling a recent spot on "WWE Raw" as a revelation to him.

"I was just tuning in to a pull-apart with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley and I heard 15,000 people chanting, 'Mami!'" Foley said. "I was like, 'Now I remember why I love this stuff.' It's just great." Foley, who also dubbed Ripley a close second to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as WWE's 2023 MVP, has been following "Mami's" career for a long time and always saw big things for her, but admits that she's surpassed even anything he could have imagined with her rise to prominence this year.

"I've been a real big proponent," he said. "As high as I had hoped for her, I could've never seen this coming. This is one of the great characters of the modern generation." While playfully recalling a "video resume" he posted on Instagram in March, soliciting a role with the group, Foley expressed appreciation for the whole faction as well, saying simply, "I just love it. They bring me happiness."

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.