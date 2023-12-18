Jake The Snake Roberts Shares Disgust At WWE Ruthless Aggression Era Bit: 'Sick Sh*t'

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts got into many controversial storylines as an active wrestler, often involving his pet snake. However, nothing he ever did was as widely panned as the infamous 2002 Katie Vick storyline that featured Kane and Triple H. On his "The Snake Pit" podcast, Roberts reacted to the angle.

Interestingly, Roberts wasn't aware of the storyline, and got to watch Triple H and the Katie Vick mannequin performing what was supposed to be an act of necrophilia. Afterward, he was asked about his reaction to not only what he witnessed, but necrophilia as a whole. "Not with it, man ... That's some sick s**t." Roberts was also informed by co-host Marcus DeAngelo, that the segment was allegedly filmed while a real funeral was happening in the parlor. After hearing about this, Roberts immediately denounced the angle. "Of course, it was! Oh my God ... No respect brother ... It's uh, f*cking disgusting, should've been banned from television altogether."

Despite this, he later joked that he would have done the angle for free if asked. "No. I would do it for free. But I'd do it right! I'd use a real corpse! So disgusting..." While fans have often criticized the segment, Roberts isn't the only Hall of Famer to denounce it. Back in 2022, Jim Ross also slammed the angle during an episode of "Grilling JR." According to JR, the segment was "embarrassing to wrestling."

