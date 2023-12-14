Former WWE Star Ariane Andrew Explains How Recent Match With Sonny Kiss Came Together

Former Funkadactyl Ariane Andrews, known as Cameron to WWE fans, has made one-off appearances in WWE and AEW since seemingly retiring from full-time wrestling in 2016, but she returned to the ring with Sonny Kiss at the first Pound Town Wrestling event in West Hollywood, California. Speaking with Wrestling News Co, Andrew said that her and Kiss put the event together in the name of wrestling each other.

"I met Sonny officially at AEW when I had my one-time stint there and we just always stayed in contact," Andrew said. The two wrestlers felt like they could collaborate on something, even if it wasn't a match. "Ultimately came down to us doing a singles match." According to Andrew, there were multiple ideas for what the match could be, and how to best train for her return, but she nearly bit off more than she could chew with all of her outside-the-ring responsibilities.

"Trying to put together a whole company, plan a show, and now I'm getting in the ring ... I don't know how I'm going to pull this off," Andrew said. "For me it was more important to make sure that the show went together." Andrew said she was able to find a balance between putting the show together and training for her in-ring return. "I don't know how I pulled this off, to be honest," Andrew admitted. Kiss made her Impact Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory in October, and has been a staple of the independent scene since her release from AEW.