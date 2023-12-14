Stipulation Announced For Cody Rhodes Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Match On WWE Holiday Tour

It may be cold outside, but the feud between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura continues to heat up, and soon, the two will be tasked with facing off in one of wrestling's rare match stipulations. In anticipation of WWE's upcoming holiday tour, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes guested on "The Michael Kay Show," which is co-hosted by long-time New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay, WWE on-air personality Peter Rosenberg, and New York Rangers radio host Don La Greca.

Amidst the broadcast, it was announced (via X) that Cody Rhodes will be taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match at a WWE live event in NYC's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 26. Wrestling Inc. has reached out to WWE to confirm this report, but as of now, WWE has yet to issue a response.

Cody Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, emerged as an expert in the Texas Bullrope match, having tackled this particular stipulation (or similar variations of it) over 100 times in his career. Dusty's last Texas Bullrope match occurred at WWE's 2007 Great American Bash event against Cody's former mentor Randy Orton. For Cody, December 26 will mark only his second encounter with the Bullrope stipulation. His first appearance ended in a loss to Jay Lethal at ROH Supercard Of Honor XI in 2017.

Rhodes vs. Nakamura is the second major match to be announced for WWE's MSG show. Earlier this week, the venue confirmed that recent returnee CM Punk is also scheduled to appear. There, Punk will square off with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in what will be his first WWE match in nearly a decade. Four days later, Punk will tangle up with Mysterio again for a live event at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.