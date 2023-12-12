Brandi Rhodes Has Just Two Words For Ya After Husband Cody's WWE Raw Main Event

The main event of last night's "WWE Raw" saw Cody Rhodes take on Shinsuke Nakamura after weeks of animosity between the two. Things didn't go according to plan for Rhodes, as just when it looked like he was going to defeat Nakamura, he wound up taking more red mist directly to the face. Nakamura began beating his opponent down after the ref called for a disqualification and, despite help from The Creed Brothers, Rhodes was on the receiving end of a brutal assault. Posting to X just minutes after her husband's beatdown, Brandi Rhodes kept things short but not sweet regarding Cody's opponent.

"Nakamura dumb," Brandi wrote.

The situation between Cody and Nakamura seems to have ratcheted up in intensity during yesterday's match, and with the DQ finish, nothing was solved between the two. That implies they'll lock up again soon, possibly at the upcoming Day 1 edition of "Raw" announced by the company last night. Rhodes has already declared himself for next year's WWE Royal Rumble, and now the former AEW performer has some time to fill before he attempts to win another shot at the WWE WrestleMania main event.

While she hasn't appeared onscreen since her husband moved to WWE, Brandi played a prominent role on TV during her AEW tenure. Rhodes also served as the company's Chief Brand Officer while Cody was an Executive Vice President, but they made the decision to leave the company in early 2022 for reasons that have never been entirely made clear. Both have simply cited a "personal issue," as well as Cody's desire to return to WWE and win the championship his father never did.