AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 12/13/23

Another "AEW Dynamite" has come and gone, and while the show's overall rating wasn't much different from last week, the highly-coveted 18-49 demographic made a big return to AEW viewership on Wednesday.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" was watched by 845,000 overall viewers, a 3% boost from last week. The 18-49 demographic was up by a whopping 20%, with the show scoring a 0.30 in the demographic. The show's overall average was heavily bolstered by the preceding episode of "The Big Bang Theory," which was watched by 1.157 million people. For this reason, the highest-rated quarter of "Dynamite" in both demographics was the opening segment, with over 1 million people watching, before tuning out by the start of the next quarter hour, which saw a 200,000 viewer drop in the overall audience. The lowest-rated segment in both demographics was the end of the Continental Classic match between Mark Briscoe and Jay White.

According to Wrestlenomics, if the first quarter hour is treated as an aberration, then the overall viewership averaged at 810,000, with the 18-49 demographic coming in a hair lower at 0.29. In this situation, the highest-rated segment in both demographics would be the promo battle between Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill, which led to the announcement of the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW Worlds End.

The news comes after AEW's Saturday night program, "Collision," is starting to maintain its audience, with this past Saturday's audience virtually unchanged from the week before despite stiff competition.