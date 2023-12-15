Mariah May Opens Up About Women She Wants To Face In AEW

While the majority of her attention may be fixed on AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm right now, recent AEW signee Mariah May has taken some time to scope out the rest of the women's locker room as well. During a recent appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," May was asked to share some of the names she's now looking to have future matches with. In response, May revealed two former champions, as well as one current titleholder, as potential opponents.

"I really want to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida, Kris Statlander. I want to wrestle everybody, to be honest," May said. "I think Julia Hart and everything she's doing is really cool, so I'd definitely love to cross paths with her in the future, not right now. I'm obviously very preoccupied at the minute, but I think, in the future, I'd love to cross paths with her. I think that would be really cool. I can see a lot of things that I feel like are gonna be great matches, but more importantly, great stories, because that's why I like wrestling too ... I learned some Japanese [while in Japan this year], but being that I couldn't speak Japanese [fluently], when I was telling stories or I was part of storylines in Japan, I really had to tell that story in the ring because I had no other choice. I'm excited to get into that and show what I can do [in AEW now], because that is my favorite part of wrestling — the actual story behind everything."

As of this writing, May has yet to wrestle a match for All Elite Wrestling. She is, however, involved in a budding storyline with "Timeless" Toni Storm, whom May has regarded as one of her major inspirations. Prior to joining AEW last month, May completed a nine-month tour of Japan, where she emerged as a prominent member of STARDOM's Club Venus faction.

