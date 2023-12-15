WWE's Baron Corbin Gets Candid About NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, Being 'More Selfish'

At the WWE Deadline Premium Live Event, Baron Corbin was unsuccessful in capturing the "WWE NXT" Championship from Ilja Dragunov. 24 hours ahead of the match, Corbin spoke with Sam Roberts on the "Notsam Wrestling" podcast about his opponent and being in a different mindset now that he's back on the developmental brand.

"I have a different mindset, said Corbin. "My mindset has drastically changed over the last four months of being there in so many different ways that I look at the main roster in the way that I look at myself, my career, my character, and what I'm doing in the ring. You know it's kind of that philosophy of like Ilja [Dragunov] is the man, there's no ifs, ands, or buts about that. He's a future World Champion in my eyes. He's one of the best in-ring performers. He's great on the mic. He looks great. He has an awesome charisma and I go, 'You know what, I'm going to put him to the test and he's either going to hang or he's going to get run over.' Like that's the kind of new philosophy is -– I'm going to be, in a sense, more selfish for my things because I spent years doing everything I can to help other people."

"The Lone Wolf," who has never held the "NXT" Champion, had another opportunity to win it in his second run on "NXT" when he faced then-champion Carmelo Hayes on June 27 at the Gold Rush "NXT" special episode.

