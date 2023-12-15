Why Baron Corbin Says Gable Steveson Has An 'Uphill Battle' In WWE

WWE star Baron Corbin has discussed why Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has an uphill battle to climb in his WWE career.

Before his battle with WWE "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov, Corbin feuded Gable Steveson resulting in a match at the Great American Bash show that ended in a double countout. Corbin recently spoke with Sam Roberts on "NotSam Wrestling" about why Steveson will have a hard time in WWE.

"He has an uphill battle," said Corbin. "Man, when you have a pedigree of gold — it's like anybody who comes up and thinks they are going to be the next Rey Mysterio. No, it's not going to happen, sorry. There will never be another Rey Mysterio. I don't care who you are or where you come from. It's the same as WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. So, if you want to compare yourself and talk about the gold and do all of that, you're never going to live up to the bar in front of you, because no one is going to be better than Kurt Angle at what he did. No one. He's one of the best in the history of this business."

Corbin advised Steveson to differentiate himself from Kurt Angle and the gold medal, stating that it would be a challenging road ahead if he did not. He used Charlotte Flair — the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair — as an example of someone who successfully "made her own path to follow."

The match against Corbin at the Great American Bash was Steveson's debut WWE match, following his signing with the promotion back in September 2021.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "NotSam Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.