AEW Partner Warner Bros. Discovery Announces New Wrestling Reality Series For 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery's networks are the home of AEW's weekly programming. Furthermore, pundits such as Konnan have pondered "WWE Raw" moving there amid reports that the entertainment conglomerate is interested in acquiring the media rights to the show. That's all just speculation for now, but another wrestling-themed series will air on a WBD network in early 2024.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, "Big Little Brawlers" will premiere on the Discovery Channel on January 9. Set in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the reality series tells the story of the Micro Wrestling Federation, whose roster comprises little people. The show follows the athletes overcoming the odds and trying to live the American Dream as they prepare for an event called "MicroFest."

"Big Little Brawlers" will also chronicle some of the hardships faced by the roster. For example, wrestlers Pinky Shortcake and Syko must balance their wrestling dreams with their family commitments. Meanwhile, a veteran named Lil Show must wrestle to support his loved ones, despite feeling like he's past his prime. These are just a couple of examples of the stories that will be told in the upcoming series.

Elsewhere, the future of wrestling on WBD remains up in the air. AEW's Tony Khan revealed that he recently talked positively with the entertainment entity regarding the company's future business dealings with David Zaslav's conglomerate. However, it remains to be seen if TNT and TBS will remain home to AEW's weekly programming after their current deal expires. Additionally, will WWE and WBD work together down the line? It's an unpredictable time for the wrestling industry, but the business seems hot right now.