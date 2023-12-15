AEW's Chris Jericho Teases Match With Mexican Star, Possibly In CMLL

The forbidden door is something AEW wrestlers consistently cross through, with Chris Jericho having recently competed for DDT, and he admitted there's "always potential" for a possible return to Mexico for CMLL. "It depends on what the match is," he told "WFAA." "That's the cool thing for me at this point in time, I don't have to ever go back to Mexico, I spent so many years there and I loved my time there, but if a match came up that was interesting I would do it."

Andrade El Idolo was recently announced for upcoming appearances in CMLL, showcasing that the two promotions have a positive relationship. Jericho would like a special encounter to make him head to the country, which is likewise why Jericho doesn't have an interest in facing Minoru Suzuki in an AEW ring, as he sees it as a big match in Japan. "If there's somebody in Mexico that seems to me would be really interesting to work with there then I'd do it," he said. "I've worked with Komander and I've worked with Bandido here in AEW in the States ... Both of those matches were tremendous, so maybe a match against Bandido in Mexico in his home country, that would be something that I'd be interested in."

AEW has brought in plenty of top Mexican talent over the years as well, which has allowed Jericho to see firsthand what quality they have. This is why El Hijo Del Vikingo and RUSH are two other names that could potentially lure him back to Mexico. "I've never wrestled a match with RUSH ever," he said. "So if we've waited this long to do it in AEW maybe to do it in Mexico might be a bigger money prospect, so that's kind of what I think about."

