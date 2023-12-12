Backstage Details On AEW Star Andrade El Idolo's Upcoming CMLL Stint

While Andrade El Idolo currently finds himself tied atop the Blue League standings in the Continental Classic, he also finds himself going back to where it all began. Last Friday, CMLL announced that Andrade would be returning to the promotion for the first time in eight years, starting this week, where he'll compete in trios action. And it will not be a one-and-done appearance.

Per today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Andrade and CMLL have worked out a five-date agreement for the luchador to return. The move is seen as a bit of a surprise, as CMLL is not known to pay big money for outsiders, while Andrade is known for charging a big rate for appearances outside of AEW. Additionally, CMLL wasn't the only lucha promotion bidding for Andrade; he was reportedly in talks to make a return to Lucha Libre AAA before agreeing to terms.

Though unconfirmed, a big factor in Andrade choosing CMLL over AAA may have been the opportunities it opened up for the 34-year-old luchador with NJPW. With his ties to AAA officially cut, Andrade will now be able to compete at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, and other New Japan events, going forward. He had previously toured NJPW while working for CMLL in the mid-2010s — competing in the 2011 G1 Climax, 2010 Best of the Super Juniors, and even winning the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in 2013.

The news comes as Andrade finds himself at a crossroads, with his contract with AEW reportedly set to expire in 2024. Part of the reason for Andrade's return to CMLL is said to be related to his free agency, with him wanting to return to CMLL now, in case a potential return to WWE later prevented him from doing so.