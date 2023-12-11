AEW Star Andrade's CMLL Return Match And Date Confirmed

It was an outstanding end of the week for AEW star Andrade El Idolo. On Saturday, he put himself in a three-way tie atop the Gold League in the AEW Continental Classic, defeating Bryan Danielson in a hard-fought battle on "AEW Collision." But just as significantly, the night before, Andrade confirmed reports that he will return to the place where he began his career.

During Friday night's edition of "CMLL Super Viernes," Andrade appeared via video, confirming his return to CMLL. The video was quickly posted to social media, and the following day on X, CMLL announced Andrade's return match to the promotion will take place at "Super Viernes" this Friday, where he'll team with Soberano Jr. and Angel de Oro to take on Atlantis Jr., Star Jr., and top CMLL star Mistico.

Friday will be the first time Andrade has stepped into CMLL's home base, Arena Mexico, in eight years, after he left the promotion to sign with WWE. During his time in CMLL, Andrade worked under the name La Sombra, which he and CMLL referenced in the announcement, and was best known for forming the group Los Ingobernables alongside fellow AEW star Rush. The group would later grow to include former WWE star Mark Jindrak and New Japan star Tetsuya Naito, who would later create the popular off-shoot stable, Los Ingobernables de Japon.

Andrade's appearance in CMLL is another signal of the growing relationship between AEW and CMLL, which began working together in October after AEW booked Mistico for an episode of "AEW Rampage." With Andrade now tied back to CMLL, it may also open the door for him to work New Japan events, which he had previously been barred from due to working dates with CMLL's rival promotion, Lucha Libre AAA, in 2021 and 2022.