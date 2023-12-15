NXT Stars Reportedly Expected To Appear On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Several surprising names are reportedly in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of tonight's "WWE SmackDown" tapings, with PWInsider reporting that Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza are expected to appear on the show. In addition to that, the outlet is reporting that both Axiom and Gable Steveson have been spotted in the area.

Despite being drafted to "WWE Raw" earlier this year, Carrillo and Garza have been appearing more frequently on "WWE NXT." The two challenged Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship last month but came up short. It looks as though the real-life cousins are now headed back to the main roster, with the blue brand as their destination for now.

While Axiom and Steveson have been seen in town, PWInsider did not directly indicate that the two are planned for an appearance tonight. However, it was noted that Axiom did compete on "SmackDown" last month, wrestling Dragon Lee but coming up short. Since then, the masked competitor returned to "NXT," where he defeated Nathan Frazer during the pre-show for last weekend's WWE NXT Deadline PLE.

Steveson hasn't been seen on WWE programming since making his in-ring debut against Baron Corbin at WWE NXT Great American Bash over the summer. The match was not highly received, but Steveson has been working NXT live events over the last several months, hopefully indicating some progress in the ring for the former Olympian.

Tonight's "SmackDown" is set to be a big one, with Roman Reigns returning after more than a month. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion still needs an opponent for next month's WWE Royal Rumble, and it's looking likely that Randy Orton will step up to the plate. Additionally, more matches in the ongoing WWE United States Championship tournament will take place, including former "WWE NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Kevin Owens, and more.