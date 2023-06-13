Angel Garza And Humberto Carrillo Return On WWE NXT, Attack Axiom And Scrypts

Los Lotharios are back.

On this week's "WWE NXT," the tandem of Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza returned to the ring to attack Axiom and Scrypts. The attack occurred after Axiom and Scrypts overcame Dabba-Kato in a 2-on-1 handicap match. It is unclear if Humberto and Angel are aligned with Dabba-Kato or are simply targeting the two stars, as they blindsided the masked tandem with seemingly no reason given, though there is still time left in the program for the team to make their intentions clear.

Both men were last seen in a Battle Royal to determine the #1 Contender to the Intercontinental Championship on May 15, after being drafted to the "Raw" brand during this year's WWE Draft. They were not the only "Raw" superstars to appear on this week's "NXT" as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appeared and accepted Bron Breakker's challenge, as well as "Raw" superstar Dana Brooke who returned to "NXT" last week to compete in a battle royal. Other main roster members visiting "NXT" include Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin, who is currently involved in a feud with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.