Tony Schiavone Details His Issue With WWF Star Ultimate Warrior

Late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior enjoyed a great deal of success during the late '80s and early '90s as one of the biggest names in the industry at the time. However, many veterans have voiced issues they had with him over the years. On "What Happened When," host Tony Schiavone expressed what never made sense to him about Warrior.

According to Schiavone, Warrior had a lot of heat backstage while both were in WWE, but they still had a good relationship despite this. "As an announcer and an adult at that time, I really liked Jim, a lot of people didn't like Jim Hellwig at all," he said. "A lot of people did not, backstage, he was not the friendliest guy but he was always really nice to me. He wasn't overly talkative; we had a good relationship."

While the two had a good personal relationship, Schiavone agreed with guest co-host AEW star Matt Menard, who criticized Warrior's promos. "But I never did get the Ultimate Warrior character, and I didn't get it because, what you said Matt 'What did he say?' His promos were like 'What the f—k is he saying? Where is he going?'" Not too long ago, fellow AEW employee Jake "The Snake" Roberts also recounted a distasteful experience he had with Warrior. According to Roberts, the two were slated to enter a feud in 1991, but Warrior was a "total a–" while they filmed their promo segments, souring the experience for Roberts.

