NJPW Joins Forces With 8 Other Promotions For An Ambitious New Venture

Earlier today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that it was joining eight other Japanese wrestling promotions to form a new organization called United Japan Pro-Wrestling. The group was created to both advance the prevalence of wrestling in Japan and prioritize the health and safety of performers in the industry. In addition to NJPW, the organization includes All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Ganbare Pro-Wrestling, Big Japan Pro Wrestling, DRAGONGATE, STARDOM, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling.

The NJPW press release states that "joint events and festivals" will be held in the future, and merchandise for the new organization may be sold, with the proceeds split evenly between all involved promotions. Along with that, additional promotions may be considered for membership in the future.

Another goal of the organization is to ease communication between the professional wrestling industry and Japan's government, with the COVID-19 pandemic cited as playing a major role in the foundation of this new group. Japan had a notoriously tight policy for public gatherings, with a mask mandate having stayed in place until earlier this year. Even then, promotions like NJPW requested that fans continue wearing masks to prevent the spread of illness.

NJPW is at the head of this conglomerate, with the promotion listed as the Executive Office of United Japan Pro-Wrestling. Additionally, NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi is the Executive Chief of the new group, while the Founding Chair is listed as Seiji Sakaguchi. Sakaguchi is an 81-year-old retired NJPW legend who was honored by the Japanese government earlier this year alongside Keiji Mutoh for their contributions to the country's culture.