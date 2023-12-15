Major Star Reportedly Set To Return On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

There's been a lot of "returning" on "WWE SmackDown" as of late. After nearly a decade, CM Punk made his first appearance on the show recently, following his shocking WWE comeback. "The Viper" Randy Orton also recently signed with the blue brand after being out with an injury for over a year. Tonight, the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns returns to "SmackDown" after his latest lengthy absence from WWE programming. However, according to PW Insider, another major former WWE Champion is also finally scheduled to return to TV tonight as well.

That man is AJ Styles, who hasn't been seen on any WWE shows since he was beaten down by Bloodline member Solo Sikoa backstage, ahead of a tag team match originally announced as pitting Styles and John Cena against Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the Fastlane premium live event. Styles would be replaced in that bout by LA Knight, with Knight and Cena emerging victorious.

Those reading this may recall that this isn't the first time in recent memory that Styles was reportedly set to return on "WWE SmackDown," as some outlets also asserted that Styles was to appear on the December 8 episode, and before that, similar reports took place saying Styles would be back November 10. With that in mind, it would be understandable if some fans approach the idea of Styles' return tonight with skepticism. It's currently unknown why WWE has seemingly delayed their plans for Styles.