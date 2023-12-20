RVD Explains Why Possible WWE WrestleMania 40 Appearance Allegedly Got 'Canceled'

While Rob Van Dam has been associated with WWE for the past two decades, the veteran shocked the industry when he debuted in AEW during an episode of "AEW Dynamite" this year. Appearing on Marty Jannetty's "Party with Marty" podcast, RVD hinted this might have cost him a chance at appearing during 2024's WrestleMania 40.

While RVD confirmed that he'll still be at next year's WrestleCon, he gave a coy answer about his WrestleMania status that alludes to not having a planned appearance next year. "Allegedly I got booked for an appearance, and then allegedly that appearance was canceled when I showed up on an alleged competitor's TV program, and then allegedly I might be pre-booked — either way, I'm going to be there at WrestleCon!" Considering that WrestleMania 40 is in ECW's old stomping grounds of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, many fans feel "The Whole F'N Show" would be a natural inclusion to the festivities in some fashion.

AEW has often come under fire from veterans who have been signed to the promotion because of how young talent allegedly don't take advice from any of them. RVD also addressed these claims while on the same podcast, and suggested that stars never looking for input at all is simply hearsay. However, he seemed to allude that it has happened, as he expressed concern about unnamed talent not reaching out for guidance.

