RVD Wonders Whether AEW's Younger Stars Respect Veterans Enough

AEW's locker room is filled with many legends, such as Sting, Jeff Jarrett, and Chris Jericho. There are also several former wrestlers working behind the scenes in the promotion, including Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, and Scotty 2 Hotty. During a recent appearance on "Party with Marty," Rob Van Dam recalled being told that AEW's up-and-coming stars aren't interested in learning from the veterans.

"I heard Tully Blanchard say it, and I'm told Arn Anderson said it too, although that is hearsay, that the young guys don't want their input ever," RVD said. "[They] never ask them ever for any help or anything on their matches and stuff ... I mean, that's important to me. It makes me think, do they think they know it all? Do they not respect them enough? But also, it's awkward for them because they're not taught like us to go around and shake everyone's hand and stuff."

There have been previous complaints about young wrestlers in AEW not wanting to take advantage of the knowledge and experience behind the curtain. Despite his comments on "Party with Marty," RVD recently explained that some younger stars did come up to him and pick his brain when he worked for AEW this year. Meanwhile, Konnan recently criticized wrestlers in AEW for playing video games backstage rather than spending time learning from the veterans of the business.

