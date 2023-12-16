Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Not Advertised For 2024 PLE

"The Tribal Chief" has been working a part-time schedule in WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and that looks to continue into 2024, as Roman Reigns is currently not advertised for WWE's Backlash premium live event following WrestleMania 40 in 2024. According to Cultaholic, current advertisements for the event in May in France do not feature the current champion, though it of course remains unclear if Reigns will still hold the championship following the two-night WrestleMania event in Philadelphia.

WWE's first premium live event in the country will emanate from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines on May 4. According to Cultaholic, advertisements currently feature Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Rhea Ripley. The outlet notes that this does not rule out Reigns entirely, but the lack of advertising could be a subtle indicator of his status following WrestleMania. Reigns is also reportedly not on advertising materials for Bash in Berlin in Germany, which will take place in August 2024.

Reigns last defended the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, defeating LA Knight. He has held the Universal Championship for over 1,200 days.