CM Punk Makes Hilarious Admission While Promoting WWE Return Against Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar CM Punk returned to Cage Fury Fighting Championships in his role as a commentator last night, at the same time "WWE SmackDown" was airing. During the show, Punk and his commentary partner John Morgan alluded to his ongoing feuds in WWE. Morgan mentioned Seth Rollins, before Punk promoted his upcoming live event bout against Dominik Mysterio.

"Come out to the LA Kia Forum, watch me beat up Dirty Dominik," Punk plugged before remarking, "I've been wanting to punch this kid in the face since he was 8 years old, now he's legal, I'm gonna destroy him." CM Punk shockingly returned to WWE at Survivor Series, marking the end of a nine-year absence after walking out from the promotion. Furthermore, his return came just two months after he was fired for cause by AEW. Shortly after his firing, Punk was on commentary for CFFC, and he appeared to foreshadow his WWE return as he said he would have time for the "next two months".

There were questions over whether Punk would continue with CFFC after his WWE return, but as Wrestling Inc. previously reported, Punk is signed to CFFC for another 13 years after signing a 15-year deal with the company. In WWE, Punk has been signed exclusively to the "WWE Raw" brand on Mondays, despite previously appearing on "SmackDown" and "WWE NXT" while he was a free agent. After signing with "Raw", Punk declared he would be entering the Royal Rumble match in January, and provided he picks up the win, might just challenge for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Should that happen, CM Punk could finally main-event a WrestleMania for the first time.