Update On CM Punk's Future With Cage Fury Following WWE Return At Survivor Series

CM Punk's return to WWE at last weekend's Survivor Series event in Chicago brought to an end his nine-year spell away from the company. While he was away from the pro wrestling juggernaut, Punk made his first foray into MMA commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships in 2018. Wrestling Inc. reached out to CFFC to clarify his situation with the company following his return to WWE, learning that he signed a 15-year deal with the promotion which has 13 years left to go.

It's important to note that Punk continued with CFFC while he was signed to AEW. Although the frequency of his appearances reduced, he returned to CFFC while on hiatus from AEW following All Out 2022. After he was fired from AEW in September, Punk returned to the commentary booth for CFFC, a night that sparked much speculation after he said he would be free for two months — thought to be alluding to Survivor Series — and it proved somewhat prophetic as this past weekend's events have shown.

CFFC will be running its next event in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on December 15. Wrestling Inc. has yet to hear back from CFFC regarding his frequency of appearances going forward.

This week's "Raw" featured a commercial-free first hour, opening with Randy Orton, who returned at Survivor Series, while CM Punk closed out the show with a short and quick promo.