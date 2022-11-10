CM Punk Returns To Commentary For MMA Promotion

CM Punk was back in the public eye Thursday night, appearing as a color commentator for a Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) event.

CFFC's Twitter account shared and re-tweeted several photos of Punk at the commentary desk, not to mention video clips of the veteran wrestler calling the action for the CFFC 114 show airing on UFC Fight Pass.

According to fans on social media, Punk was not asked by his broadcast colleague John Morgan about his recent triceps injury, or the timeline for his return to the squared circle. The topic of Punk's reported AEW suspension was not broached either.

Punk made his CFFC commentary debut at the CFFC 71 event on December 14, 2018. He would subsequently call the action for nearly all CFFC shows, but his appearances for the MMA promotion reduced once he signed with AEW in August 2021. Prior to Thursday's show, Punk last appeared for the promotion at CFFC 110 on July 10, 2022. It's likely he missed the subsequent events in late July and August while rehabbing from the foot injury he suffered over the summer.

According to several reports, Punk and AEW are currently negotiating a contract buyout, which would bring to an end the veteran wrestler's short-lived stint with the promotion. While The Elite – the other party involved in the reported melee at All Out – is expected to return to AEW TV imminently, there's growing uncertainty over Punk wrestling for AEW ever again. His future with promotion has grown murkier since AEW fired Ace Steele, Punk's close friend and confidant, and recently brought back Colt Cabana to "AEW Dynamite" for a match with Chris Jericho.