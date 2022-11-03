Behind-The-Scenes News On Reaction To Colt Cabana's AEW Return

Last night's AEW Dynamite saw the shocking return of former ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana, who answered Chris Jericho's ROH World Championship open challenge. With the return of Cabana immediately came questions about CM Punk's future with the company, as the two openly do not get along. Since Punk first appeared in AEW, Cabana had been MIA, transitioning to a reported role with Ring of Honor.

According to a report from Fightful Select regarding Cabana's return, a "dozen or so talent" were in support of the AEW talent coming back to the company following the AEW All Out issues between Punk and The Elite. The report also states that his return furthered the rumor that Punk wanted Cabana removed from television, a report that Punk has previously denied. WrestleVotes tweeted about the situation the day after his return, stating that Cabana's return "didn't go unnoticed in Stamford," implying that WWE is aware of Punk being done with AEW. According to Fightful, people they spoke with suggested that this was a "huge signal to WWE" that Punk was finished with AEW. They also stated that one source close to both Punk and Cabana within WWE would be "shocked if the two could ever work together again."

As far as where this leaves WWE on the possibility of a Punk return amid rumors, a source told Fightful that they "haven't heard anything even resembling an update on the relationship" between the former AEW World Champion and WWE, stating that they "wouldn't feel comfortable officially reaching out to him considering the situation." As far as whether or not this return signifies the full-time return of Cabana, Fightful stated that they "haven't heard back" from AEW whether that's the case. With ROH set to have another pay-per-view in December, Final Battle, the next time we could Cabana in a major match could be on that show.