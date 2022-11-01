Former Official Believes CM Punk Returning To WWE Is A Possibility

Mike Chioda is a face that many WWE fans across different generations will recognize, having refereed from the company from 1989 until his release in April of 2020. Since then, he has officiated a few matches in AEW. Having first hand experience in both companies, he knows the way that things operate and he has now shared his insight into what he would do if he were Tony Khan when it comes to the CM Punk controversy.

"I wouldn't let go of CM Punk because from a business point of view, whether they start pinning Punk down the road a year or two from now or whatever they do with him, I think they'll take him away from AEW," Chioda said on his podcast, "Monday Mailbag". "That would be a huge draw in ratings on TV for WWE if they get Punk back."

Reports of Punk's AEW contract being bought out surfaced a couple of weeks ago as a result of the notorious brawl during All Out in September between him, his trainer Ace Steel and The Elite, and his subsequent alleged suspension. He has not been seen on AEW programming since, in part due to an injury he suffered at the event.

"Kevin Owens is getting a great contract [of 3 to 5 million dollars a year]. There's a lot of guys getting contracts and getting paid. Roman [Reigns] is probably making 8 to 10 million a year. If Punk came in making $5 million a year or whatever it is, I would. I'd put all of my differences aside and say 'Let's do business.'"

