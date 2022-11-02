Colt Cabana Comments On Whether He's Booked For Next ROH PPV

Colt Cabana has been absent from AEW TV for most of 2022, but it hasn't stopped him from being, arguably, the catalyst to the post-All Out incident between CM Punk and the Elite. Through it all, Cabana has competed on the indies, the occasional AEW match in Germany, and Ring of Honor, where he was reportedly moved to.

Appearing on Captain's Corner nearly two weeks ago, Cabana talked about his run in Tony Khan's ROH, including his last match at Death Before Dishonor in July. "I was literally the first match," Cabana said. "People were still filing in. It was exciting to do the match, but by the time I was able to watch the full pay-per-view, it was a full arena and I was like 'Oh man.' That shouldn't be my first memory, because it was such a good match, and Anthony [Henry] is such a good wrestler. I think he's a big star, and he's going to be an even bigger star once ROH starts zooming up. I think Tony says he wants to get a weekly show going. I only know what has been announced, so I don't know anything either."

Things have changed in AEW since Cabana made the above comments, and as a former ROH Tag Team Champion, Cabana is a candidate to be Chris Jericho's surprise opponent tonight on "AEW Dynamite." At the time of this appearance though, Cabana was focused on perhaps getting more bookings in the UK, relaxing, and working ROH again for Final Battle in December. "At this time, I'm happy just hanging out with my dog Ripley, hanging in Chicago, and taking the random bits every now and then, including Ring of Honor December 10," Cabana said. "I don't know if I'm specifically booked, but I presume so."

