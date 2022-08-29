Colt Cabana Teases Possible AEW Title Match

Colt Cabana's last televised AEW match came in March, but after successfully stepping back into an AEW ring during a recent promotional trip to Gamescom in Germany, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion is teasing that he hopes to receive a shot at a current AEW Championship. Cabana, who was in Europe to promote the upcoming release of All Elite Wrestling's first-ever video game, Fight Forever, tasted three victories during the tour which saw him defeat Angelico and Christopher Daniels in respective one-on-one matches, as well as overcoming Angelico and Christopher Daniels in a tag team match while teaming up with his Dark Order associate Evil Uno.

After sharing his 3-0 record on "international waters" to his 266.1k Twitter followers, Cabana targeted a newly-created championship that permits title defenses all over the globe, "Hopefully a shot at @BASTARDPAC's belt is in my future on some Int'l soil..." Of course, Cabana is referring to the AEW All-Atlantic Championship currently held by PAC, who became the inaugural champion at the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June before going on to defend the title in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Cabana's tweet surprised many, given his appearances have been limited across both of Tony Khan's promotions, AEW and ROH It's said that Cabana's real-life animosity with his former friend CM Punk has been at the root of his restricted opportunities. Punk joined AEW last summer, returning to pro wrestling for the first time since January 2014 after walking away from the business. While it's been suggested that Cabana was set to be let go by AEW earlier this year, Khan seemingly found a new home for him after purchasing ROH in March. Despite being pressed on the matter, Khan has repeatedly refused to comment on the Cabana-Punk situation.